In the lead-up to the Deposit Takers Bill, we submitted to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and the RBNZ that they should study the policies and actions of so many other countries, such as Britain, Ireland, Australia, the United States and throughout Europe, where co-operative financial services institutions were given recognition and support legislatively and practically. For example, Britain’s Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron, gave The Association of British Credit Unions £39 million ($85.5m) for a new computer system. In 2023, the Welsh Government gave £600,000 of funding for credit unions to support ethical and affordable lending during the cost of living crisis.

Back here in Aotearoa New Zealand, all NBDTs urged Robertson to amend his draft bill so Parliament took the lead and legislated issues such as “proportionality”, access to the payments system and abolition of some proscribed words rather than leave it to the RBNZ to regulate. We continually argued that Parliament had the right and the obligation to legislate and that governing by regulation was undemocratic. Unfortunately, it continued to fall on deaf ears. Even when we wrote directly to Robertson, if memory serves me correctly, we never even got a reply.

It wasn’t just Robertson. During the debate over the Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill, we argued that as credit unions and building societies already had a statutory obligation to treat their members fairly and equitably, there was little to be gained by adding them into the new legislation. In any case, the bill had arisen from the Royal Commission into Banking and Insurance in Australia. At that time (and since) there had never been an enquiry into the conduct of Cubs and no concerns about their behaviour had ever arisen. But again, the Labour Government wouldn’t listen.

Mbie, under David Clark and Duncan Webb, wrote that NBDTs (including Cubs) were included in the regime “to align with policy decisions to bring banks and NBDTs under one system of prudential supervision”. In other words, no matter how fair and equitable your behaviour, you were still going to be lumped in with those that had demonstrated poor processes.

During the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the Governments of many countries turned to their co-operative financial services sector to help. With their stronger community connections and demonstrated “fair play” they were seen as partners in easing the difficulties of the pandemic and subsequent cost of living crisis.

What did the Labour Government here do — introduce the Funding for Lending Programme which gave the Aussie-owned banks $61b at exceptionally cheap interest rates. As a result, their net interest margins grew markedly, which went straight to their bottom lines. Again, despite repeated pleas to be included in the scheme, non-banks were completely shut out.

For Arena Williams to claim that “We called out the banking industry’s record profits” defies the fact the Labour Government put in place an environment where these “record profits” could be achieved.

The article also claims the Labour Government “pushed for competition in the banking sector to ensure better services for customers”. In light of the experiences many of us in the non-banking financial services area suffered, that is a difficult view to sustain. Despite what should have been a strong philosophical connection between the Labour Party and the co-operative financial services movement, we were continually ignored, frustrated and with many policies, disadvantaged.