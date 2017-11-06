First-home buyers jump as investor numbers fall

Westpac says there has been a big drop in property investors since new loan-to-value ratio rules aimed at the amount of low-deposit mortgage lending came into play last year.
However, the bank's lending to first-home buyers was up by 12 per cent in 2017 compared with last year.
The bank said there was a big lift in first-home buyer (FHB) activity outside of Auckland, the Bay of Plenty, and Taranaki.
Read more: House value dip put down to election, prices still up 5.4 per cent on 2016
Western Bay social services: Housing is the biggest challenge
"The majority of regions have secured the bulk of first-home buying, as high prices in Auckland continue to stifle FHBs from entering the market," the bank said in a commentary.