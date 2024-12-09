Advertisement
Court gives BNZ greenlight to shut Gloriavale’s bank accounts in move that could end the community

Jenée Tibshraeny
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald
Gloriavale has three months to find a new bank, as the court has allowed BNZ to close its accounts. Photo / RNZ

The Court of Appeal has delivered a blistering judgment that could see Gloriavale wind up its operations.

The court has upheld an appeal from BNZ, deciding to dispose of an injunction that had required the bank to keep the exclusive religious community’s accounts open.

BNZ can now close the accounts related to Gloriavale’s various businesses and entities in three months’ time.

In 2022 BNZ tried to end its 40-year relationship with Gloriavale on the basis its use of child labour breached BNZ’s human rights policy.

Gloriavale couldn’t find another bank to service it, so got the court to put an injunction in place to temporarily prevent BNZ from terminating the relationship.

Following two years of legal disputes over the injunction, the Court of Appeal has allowed it to be disposed of.

In a hearing last month, Gloriavale’s lawyer Richard Raymond told the court that without access to banking services, “[Gloriavale’s] companies will fail - schools, food, living as required will not be able to eventuate, and it will effectively end the community.”

Meanwhile BNZ’s lawyer Stephen Hunter argued the bank had a contractual right to terminate the accounts “for any reason”.

The ruling could set a precedent for others who believe they’ve been unfairly “de-banked”.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the parliamentary Press Gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.

