Gloriavale has three months to find a new bank, as the court has allowed BNZ to close its accounts. Photo / RNZ

The Court of Appeal has delivered a blistering judgment that could see Gloriavale wind up its operations.

The court has upheld an appeal from BNZ, deciding to dispose of an injunction that had required the bank to keep the exclusive religious community’s accounts open.

BNZ can now close the accounts related to Gloriavale’s various businesses and entities in three months’ time.

In 2022 BNZ tried to end its 40-year relationship with Gloriavale on the basis its use of child labour breached BNZ’s human rights policy.

Gloriavale couldn’t find another bank to service it, so got the court to put an injunction in place to temporarily prevent BNZ from terminating the relationship.