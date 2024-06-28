Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

Coromandel gold miner New Talisman suspended from ASX, auditor unable to form opinion on accounts

Duncan Bridgeman
By
NZME Business Managing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
New Talisman's mine site in the Karangahake Gorge in Coromandel.

New Talisman's mine site in the Karangahake Gorge in Coromandel.

Coromandel miner New Talisman Gold Mines has had its shares suspended from trading on the Australian stock exchange after the company’s auditors were unable to provide an opinion on its financial statements and annual report.

The ASX said in a statement at 8.31pm yesterday that New Talisman’s financial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Banking and finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Banking and finance