Downbeat economic commentary continued to flow yesterday, with Westpac saying it expects New Zealand's annual GDP growth to dip below 2 per cent, while ANZ's Truckometer is pointing to a clear slowdown in the economy.
In its latest quarterly Economic Review, Westpac said it expected annual gross domestic product growth to fall to 1.8 per cent in 2016 from 2.2 per cent this year and 3.3 per cent in 2014.
Unemployment will rise from 5.9 per cent currently to 6.5 per cent, the bank said, and wage growth will slow even further.
"It is also now apparent that the Canterbury rebuild has levelled off nine months earlier than anticipated and is no longer boosting economic growth," said Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens. "Business and consumer confidence have already plunged."