ASB profit dips as staffing rises, $33m set aside for customer compensation

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt won't elaborate on why ASB has put money aside to reimburse customers for breaches. Photo / Supplied

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt won't elaborate on why ASB has put money aside to reimburse customers for breaches. Photo / Supplied

ASB’s profitability is down a smidge, as it hires 768 more staff and puts A$33 million aside to potentially compensate customers for mistakes it has made.

ASB’s statutory net profit after tax fell by 0.4% in the year to June to $1.45 billion.

While the bank’s net interest income

