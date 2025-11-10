Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

ANZ NZ CEO Antonia Watson gets bonus while Australian executives docked for regulatory breaches

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

ANZ NZ chief executive Antonia Watson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ANZ NZ chief executive Antonia Watson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ANZ’s New Zealand chief executive was one of the bank’s few bosses to get a short-term bonus after executives at the Australian parent were pinged for regulatory breaches.

Antonia Watson received short-term variable remuneration of A$692,000 ($801,303). Her total statutory remuneration was A$2.58m ($2.987m) in the year to September 2025,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save