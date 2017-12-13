The Electron rocket at Mahia shortly before Tuesday's aborted launch. Photo / Supplied

Rocket Lab says its launch yesterday was aborted due to rising liquid oxygen (LOx) temperatures feeding into one of the Electron's nine engines.

The launch attempt was aborted two seconds before lift-off from its range on Mahia Peninsula between Gisborne and Napier.

It says it will attempt to launch again tomorrow - after 2.30pm - and that the 17m rocket or pad equipment wasn't damaged.

The company said the slight LOx temperature increase was a result of a ''LOx chill-down bleed schedule'' that was not compatible with the warm weather.

Rocket Lab has modified the bleed schedule to ensure components are sufficiently chilled ahead of the new launch attempt tomorrow.