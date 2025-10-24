Until a recent Government loan scheme, Air Chathams flights to and from Auckland were at risk as well.

Nándor Tánczos advocated for the Government to step in on the basis that airports were critical lifelines for communities such as Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / Diane McCarthy

Tánczos told Morning Report the council had to draw a line with its own support for Air Chathams, which included a loan and relief for landing fees.

But he said it was not the job of councils to subsidise businesses.

“So I’m a strong advocate that government should be stepping in,” he said.

“These are really critical lifelines for communities like ours, but they have to make sure it doesn’t just go to Air New Zealand but it goes to small airlines like Air Chathams.”

Tánczos said Tauranga and Rotorua were about an hour away and Whakatāne Airport served people across Eastern Bay of Plenty and up the coast.

“It’s critical, it’s a critical connection for us,” he said.

The mayor said a Government subsidy did not have to be permanent and could be linked to a proper business case and treated as help during hard times.

“We haven’t had a business-friendly flight which allows our local business people to get up to Auckland or to other cities at a reasonable hour,” he said.

“So yeah, it’s very important for us.”

– RNZ