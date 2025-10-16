Singapore Airlines said it would operate two A350s on the Auckland route. Photo / Nicolas Economou, NurPhoto via AFP

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Singapore Airlines about to ramp up Auckland flights by a third

Singapore Airlines said it would operate two A350s on the Auckland route. Photo / Nicolas Economou, NurPhoto via AFP

Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand will soon increase the frequency of Auckland-Singapore services by a third.

Flights will go from 21 a week to 28 a week from Monday, October 27.

Currently, the joint venture partners use an Airbus A350-900 for seven weekly services and a Boeing 777-300ER for 14 services.

From October 27, four aircraft will each operate seven services a week.

Singapore Airlines said it would operate two A350s and one 777 on the route.