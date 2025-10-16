Air New Zealand will operate a 777.
Singapore Airlines said the Boeing could seat 264 people.
Its extended-range 777-300 configuration had four first-class seats, 48 in business, 28 in premium economy and 184 in economy.
Under the “long haul” Singapore Airlines configuration, the Airbus had 42 business-class seats, 24 in premium economy, and 187 in economy.
Another change is expected on January 18, when Singapore Airlines will bring the giant Airbus A380 to Auckland.
That’s the world’s biggest commercial passenger aircraft and the only full-length double-deck jetliner.
On the main deck, the quadjet has 44 premium economy seats and 343 in economy.
On the upper deck, it has 78 business-class seats and six suites.
The suites have padded compartments, an ensuite wardrobe, leather recliner chairs and in some cases, double beds.
The A380-800 is expected to fly between Auckland and Singapore until March 29.
Singapore Airlines’ September operating results showed its Southwest Pacific services had a passenger load factor (PLF) of 90.5%.
That was higher than any other region the airline served.
PLF measures how much available seating capacity is filled with passengers.
John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation and courts. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.
