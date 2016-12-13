Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

New Air NZ safety video features Eliza McCartney, Rachel Hunter and Game of Thrones actor Joe Naufahu among other stars

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
With a little help from a few Kiwi mates and a couple of good laughs, we’re proud to bring you our new #AirNZSafetyVideo Source: Air NZ

Air New Zealand has stepped up its safety videos another notch - this time with a video featuring a host of Kiwi stars in beautiful Northland locations, from supermodel Rachel Hunter to Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney.

Inspired by the classic Kiwi road trip, the airline's latest video, Summer of Safety, follows Shortland Street actor Jayden Daniels as he travels around the Bay of Islands and Hokianga meeting locals and famous faces along the way.

In addition to Hunter and McCartney, Daniels meets Game of Thrones actor Joe Naufahu, IndyCar legend Scott Dixon and stunt woman Zoe Bell with her canine sidekick Blossom the British Bulldog.

Hunter, who is based in Los Angeles, said she loved coming back to New Zealand for the video.

"Filming in the sunny Bay of Islands brought back memories of my childhood - long summer days, family picnics at the beach and of course, the delicious hokey pokey ice cream.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"One of my favourite moments in this edition is the closing scene where LadyHawke and her band throw a sunset gig for locals at the Opononi Hotel."

Naufahu said Northland was a world away from Game of Thrones location Westeros.

"With dolphins swimming around the set and awe inspiring sights like Tane Mahuta, Northland is certainly a special place to be."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland Inc chief executive David Wilson said the video put the region on a global stage.

"We expect the video to be a hugely influential marketing tool, with far-reaching benefit for local communities and businesses."

Air New Zealand's safety videos have garnered more than 100 million views collectively.

Many videos including one with the All Blacks and one with Hobbit stars have been hits, but a video featuring pro surfers and a sports illustrated model was last year criticised by the Civil Aviation Authority for distracting from the safety message.

Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines