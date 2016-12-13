With a little help from a few Kiwi mates and a couple of good laughs, we’re proud to bring you our new #AirNZSafetyVideo Source: Air NZ

Air New Zealand has stepped up its safety videos another notch - this time with a video featuring a host of Kiwi stars in beautiful Northland locations, from supermodel Rachel Hunter to Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney.

Inspired by the classic Kiwi road trip, the airline's latest video, Summer of Safety, follows Shortland Street actor Jayden Daniels as he travels around the Bay of Islands and Hokianga meeting locals and famous faces along the way.

In addition to Hunter and McCartney, Daniels meets Game of Thrones actor Joe Naufahu, IndyCar legend Scott Dixon and stunt woman Zoe Bell with her canine sidekick Blossom the British Bulldog.

Hunter, who is based in Los Angeles, said she loved coming back to New Zealand for the video.

"Filming in the sunny Bay of Islands brought back memories of my childhood - long summer days, family picnics at the beach and of course, the delicious hokey pokey ice cream.