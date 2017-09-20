Peter Mersi, the CEO of Ministry of Transport, said there are a range of parties that need to come together to coordinate the two options of trucks transporting fuel from Marsden Pt to the airport and shipping fuel from Marsden Pt.
Mersi said there are no concerns for the supply of ground fuel, the fuel sold in service stations, in Auckland.
New Zealand Defence force drivers are being trained in the loading and unloading of fuel tankers so the trucks can run 24/7, Mersi said.
Refining NZ has stopped one end of the pipe; when the other end of the pipe is stopped they can cut the damaged section of pipe and replace it, Mersi said.
Refining NZ is running to schedule and the window for the repair remains Tuesday.
Mersi said a contingency plan is being set up for the instance where the pipe is not repaired within the timeframe.
The joint industry-government group included representatives from ExxonMobil, Z Energy, BP, Air New Zealand, KiwiRail, Auckland Council, Auckland Airport, Auckland Transport, New Zealand Defence Force, Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management, and the Ministry of Transport.
Collins said earlier it would work fulltime to co-ordinate the response to the supply issues that have arisen from this week's ongoing Marsden Pt fuel pipeline outage.
Its aim would be to streamline information flows and ensure logistics are effectively managed.
"It is part of the Government's wider response to support industry efforts to address the disruption," Collins said.
The Government was doing everything possible to improve supply, including making it easier for carriers to get overweight permits so tankers could safely carry more fuel, she said.
The refinery company said yesterday that a jet fuel loading station at Marsden Pt was now ready to fill tankers as soon as they arrived but a representative for fuel companies said they still did not know whether they could use road tankers or a tank on Wynyard Wharf in central Auckland for aviation gas.
The pipeline carried all Auckland's aviation fuel to a depot near the airport until it ruptured last week leading to fuel rationing for airlines, which have been forced to cancel and re-route flights.
McNaught said alternative transport arrangements were still a "work in progress" and the priority remained cutting demand to 30 per cent of usual from airlines at the airport through reduced flying or aircraft taking on fuel at other New Zealand airports or those in Australia or the Pacific.
The board of Airline Representatives has 28 members affected by the fuel crisis and would meet fuel companies today about allocations of remaining fuel.
Industry figures show there are 8.9 million litres of jet fuel in tanks near Auckland Airport and 9.5 million litres at the Wiri terminal.