Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Emirates business class seat fight: Disputes Tribunal orders airline pay passenger Mark Morgan $13,555 over ‘lie-flat’ bed issue

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
The alleged man behind mass drug shipment appears in court, the Government’s plans to slash driving in Auckland and Donald Trump anticipates arrest in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Kiwi passenger has received a $13,555 payout after successfully claiming his business-class experience on an Emirates flight was not as advertised. A consumer law specialist says the case will give airlines pause for thought in their marketing.

Mark Morgan was looking forward to his European holiday with wife Jane.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines