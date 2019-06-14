All travellers will have to check-in via the Air NZ app or a kiosk for domestic flights. Photo / 123RF

Air New Zealand is removing its straight to gate check-in process for domestic flights.

From July 1, all passengers, including those without checked baggage, will have to check-in through the Air New Zealand app or at a kiosk.

Previously passengers travelling without checked baggage were able to go straight to a boarding gate and check-in there by scanning their mobile app on boarding.

The airline said in an email to customers that checking in customers that way has meant "our teams haven't always been able to complete all necessary final pre-departure procedures on time."