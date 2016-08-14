Kiwifruit is by far New Zealand's biggest horticultural export. Photo / NZ Herald

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri says exports to China should resume this week.

Exports were temporarily suspended early this month after Zespri received a "warning notification" from China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) following the discovery of the fungus Neofabraea actinidiae in two containers of kiwifruit.

Zespri said there have been two more finds of Neofabraea actinidiae from fruit which arrived in market before the new checking procedures were put in place and it was possible there may be more finds.

Meanwhile shipments of kiwifruit continue to clear the border and this issue has only affected around 2 per cent of the fruit which has arrived in China to date, it said in a statement.

Zespri, which exports the bulk of New Zealand's kiwifruit corp to the world, said revised pre-export kiwifruit checking processes were now in place for New Zealand kiwifruit exports to China in response to the notification regarding the find of the fungus Neofabraea actinidiae.