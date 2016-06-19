Tough times prove good for Fieldays

The annual agricultural expo attracted 130,684 visitors over the four days, almost as many as in 2006 when 131,000 flocked to Mystery Creek. Photo / Alan Gibson

Near-record crowds flocked to Fieldays near Hamilton, making it one of the biggest years in the event's history.

The annual agricultural expo attracted 130,684 visitors over the four days, almost as many as in 2006 when 131,000 flocked to Mystery Creek.

National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said the impressive turnout added support to the theory that in an economic downturn, gate numbers rose.

"We know through evidence a number of farmers like time off the farm ...

"They go to the event anyway because it's a good day out."