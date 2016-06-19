National Agricultural Fieldays held at Mystery Creek near Hamilton attracted 130,684 visitors over the four days, just shy of the record attendance in 2006. Photo / Alan Gibson

National Agricultural Fieldays held at Mystery Creek near Hamilton attracted 130,684 visitors over the four days, just shy of the record attendance in 2006. Photo / Alan Gibson

Attendance to this year's Fieldays near Hamilton is just behind the agri-business event's biggest and "defies gravity", according to the organiser.

The annual event attracted 130,684 visitors over the four days, which is only several hundred people behind 2006 when a record 131,000 flocked to Mystery Creek.

National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said the event, in its 48th year, was one of the biggest and supported earlier number crunching that when there was an economic downturn - whether it be the global financial crisis or the latest downturn - gate numbers rose.

"I have no theory as to that apart from we know through evidence a number of farmers like time off the farm. They use the Fieldays to go to the event anyway regardless of buying. They go to the event anyway because it's a good day out."

Mr Nation said it also showed there was more to the rural industry than just dairy and believed other areas such as honey and kiwifruit contributed to the success.