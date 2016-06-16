Despite the dairy downturn a big lift in kiwifruit and apple exports has boosted New Zealand's total agricultural revenue by $1 billion, or three per cent, in the year to June 30, a new government report shows.
Dairy export revenue fell six per cent to $13.23 billion while horticulture grew 20 per cent to top $5 billion for the first time, a new Ministry of Primary Industries outlook report shows.
So total agricultural export revenue will hit $36.7 billion up form $35.7 billion last year.
The bump was a positive sign that other areas of the agriculture sector were firing while dairy was in the slump, NZIER economist Christina Leung told the The Economy Hub video show.
"The New Zealand economy is diversifying beyond dairy. We're seeing good growth and demand for horticulture and seafood. For example, just with kiwifruit exports - that's gone up by 46 per cent over the past year."