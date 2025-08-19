The Australian newspaper earlier reported that Illinois-based multinational healthcare company Abbott Laboratories was believed to be in talks with Synlait about buying one of its manufacturing facilities in New Zealand.
The paper said Abbott would buy its factory at Pōkeno, which produces plant-based products for Abbott, and which has been subject to a strategic review.
Synlait’s Pokeno plant - commissioned in the 2019/20 dairy season - has been a millstone for the company as it has never functioned at full capacity and always turned in a loss.
The company’s main facility is in Dunsandel, Canterbury, where it makes infant formula for its 20% owner, a2 Milk.
Today’s speculation comes amid a shakeup of the New Zealand infant formula manufacturing.
On Monday, a2 Milk said it planned to buy Yashili New Zealand’s plant - also at Pōkeno - to help pave the way for greater access to China’s $23 billion infant formula market.
A2 outlined plans to sell its stake in Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) in Southland to Open Country Dairy for $100 million, while picking up Yashili’s New Zealand plant at Pōkeno for $282m.
MVM – an advanced nutritional powder drying facility – is 75% owned by a2 Milk and 25% by China’s Animal Husbandry Group (CAHG).
The attraction of Yashili’s Pōkeno plant was that it has two product registrations for the sale of infant formula in China, which are hard to get, a2 Milk said.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.