Synlait may be on the cusp of selling its plant at Pōkeno. Photo / NZME

Shares in dairy processor Synlait Milk have rallied on speculation the company may be about to sell its processing facility at Pōkeno.

By late morning, the stock was up 5c or 8.77% at 62c.

In a statement to the NZX, Synlait said it was aware of media speculation it would sell its loss-making facility at Pōkeno, situated at the end of Auckland’s southern motorway and close to the dairy heartland of Waikato.

“Synlait advises that it is in discussions with a party with respect to its North Island assets; however, the discussions are incomplete, no binding terms are agreed and there is no certainty that a transaction will occur.

“Synlait will provide any further updates to the market to the extent required in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations but will not otherwise respond to any further media speculation,” it said.