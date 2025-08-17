Advertisement
Updated

A2 Milk lifts profit, buys Pōkeno assets, sells Mataura Valley Milk

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Infant formula company a2 Milk has increased its annual net profit. Photo / Thinkstock

A2 Milk has announced a lift in annual earnings and a shakeup of its assets that will see Open Country Dairy buy Mataura Valley Milk in Southland.

The cashed up infant formula company also announced a $300 million special dividend.

The company made a net profit of $202.9m, up 21.1%,

