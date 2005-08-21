Soaring petrol prices make farms target for theft

Police are warning farmers that the rising cost of petrol could result in thieves targeting rural properties.



A litre of unleaded petrol was selling at $1.44 at the pumps last week, sparking speculation the price may reach $2 a litre by Christmas.



Many farmers have already taken measures to protect their properties, including installing security systems. A Pendarves farmer, sick of thieves targeting a shed on his property, used sugar and soap to spike petrol he knew would be stolen.



Alerted to a break-in one night six weeks ago, he followed the offenders - and their malfunctioning car - using his cellphone to help police intercept them.



A 21-year-old man charged with burglary after the incident was jailed for four months last week by Ashburton District Court Judge Murray Abbott.



The man's counsel told the court the vehicle into which the spiked petrol was poured could hardly get above 70km/h as it left the scene with the farmer following.



The farmer said thieves had been visiting his property every couple of weeks and farmers should think about installing security and surveillance systems. The cost was an acceptable price for peace of mind.



Stolen petrol and "mindless vandalism" caused by the thieves over the past months had cost him several thousand dollars.



Ashburton police intelligence officer Mark O'Brien said the rising price of petrol could send young men with "thirsty" cars in search of petrol on farms or other rural properties, but farmers were no easy touch.



Many now had security in place, where the arrival of intruders activated alarms and lights.



"These guys rely on the fact it is dark and isolated and, if a light comes on, they will probably scarper. The more security-conscious farmers can be, the better."



O'Brien said neighbours could pick a stranger's car or unusual goings-on and were quick to phone police. Farmers were entitled to use reasonable measures to protect their property.



He said confronting the group would have been a mistake, as would trying to sort out the situation alone.



"We recommend you don't approach them, but follow and get as much information as possible," O'Brien said.



