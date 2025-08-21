Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Serious Fraud Office charges ex-Open Country Dairy executive over $250,000 kickbacks

BusinessDesk
2 mins to read

Open Country Dairy is the country's second-largest milk processor. Picture / NZME

Open Country Dairy is the country's second-largest milk processor. Picture / NZME

The Serious Fraud Office has charged a former Open Country Dairy executive for allegedly receiving more than $250,000 in financial kickbacks.

Simon Stewart appeared in the Manukau District Court, facing one representative charge under Section 4 of the Secret Commissions Act 1910.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleges that Stewart,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save