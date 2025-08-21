Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Open Country Dairy is the country's second-largest milk processor. Picture / NZME

The Serious Fraud Office has charged a former Open Country Dairy executive for allegedly receiving more than $250,000 in financial kickbacks.

Simon Stewart appeared in the Manukau District Court, facing one representative charge under Section 4 of the Secret Commissions Act 1910.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleges that Stewart, who held the role of group market manager, provided information, including sensitive price information and assistance, to Open Country Dairy’s (OCD) Indonesian-based customer, PT Anta Tirta Kirana, and received “undisclosed payments” in return.

It’s alleged that between April 1, 2019 and October 10, 2023, he received 27 payments from Anta Tirta Kirana totalling $276,668.

The individual payments ranged in amounts from $6980 to $22,767.