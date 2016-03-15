Plan to unleash new rabbit killing virus

Rabbit damage costs the agricultural industry tens of millions of dollars in control and lost production each year. Photo / File

Rabbit damage costs the agricultural industry tens of millions of dollars in control and lost production each year. Photo / File

A new strain of virus that could decrease the number of rabbits by 30 per cent is up for government approval.

The virus, called RHDV1-K5, is a Korean strain of the lethal calicivirus already present in New Zealand that kills rabbits.

Dr Janine Duckworth, leader of Landcare Research's rabbit biocontrol initiative, said it could help farmers slash the number of rabbits by up to 30 per cent.

The New Zealand Rabbit Coordination Group and Landcare Research are seeking approval from Ministry for Primary Industries and the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) to introduce K5 into New Zealand.

Rabbit damage costs the agricultural industry tens of millions of dollars in control and lost production each year.



Duckworth said K5 had undergone thorough testing in Australia, where it is likely to be approved for release later this year.