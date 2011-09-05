NZ still a target for Chinese dairy firm

The Chinese-owned dairy company behind the failed bid for more than a dozen Crafar farms has told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange it is continuing to pursue business opportunities in New Zealand's dairy industry.
Natural Dairy says it is still interested in dairy farming in this country, as well as sourcing "specific dairy products" and/or striking deals with local dairy processors, either "directly or indirectly".
It also appears determined to take full control of a New Zealand subsidiary initially fronted by bankrupt businesswoman May Wang, and has indicated it may announce further plans before the end of this month.
Since its offer to buy the Crafar farms was turned down by the Government last year, the company has continued to develop a chain of retail stores in China, and has also developed a bottling factory in Jiangxi. It has also organised a high-profile advertising campaign on China's main television channel.
But the company still has a few hurdles to jump, including resolving with the Overseas Investment Office what will happen to four Crafar farms the OIO claims it has already illegally purchased.