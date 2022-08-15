Zespri flags gloomier forecasts are coming. Photo / Paul Taylor

Growers in New Zealand Inc's sweetheart kiwifruit industry are in for some unusually downbeat news next week as rising costs and fruit quality issues combine to drive down forecast returns.

Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson has sounded the warning in an update to the global marketer's 2800 New Zealand growers, saying the next orchard gate returns forecast on August 23 will reflect that fruit quality this season remains a significant issue as previously flagged.

Zespri, which has a statutory near-monopoly on kiwifruit exporting with record net global sales nudging $3.6 billion last year, is a little over halfway through its sales season.

Ongoing rain and cold weather in New Zealand and unseasonably high summer temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere had led to a crowded fruit market, Mathieson said.

"Fruit quality remains an ongoing and significant issue this season....We are not alone in facing this challenge, with quality issues evident across other global fruit categories this season, and our competitors and colleagues have also battled labour shortages, supply chain congestion and inflationary pressures, all of which impact grower returns.

"Since publishing our indicative OCR [orchard gate return] range in June, the costs associated with this season's fruit quality will be updated and fruit loss is expected to be significantly above the levels considered by our earlier forecast, resulting in less fruit available for sale."