Kiwifruit exports set value record this year

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Kiwifruits are New Zealand's leading horticulture export.

Kiwifruit exports are winning gold this year.

Exports were valued at $3.1 billion in the year ended August 2024, said Stats NZ.

This was an increase of $524 million or 20% on the previous period in 2023.

Kiwifruit export values for the season so far are the highest they have ever been,” international trade manager Viki Ward said.

The kiwifruit export season is typically from March to November.

Gold kiwifruit exports were $2.4b, up $457m or 24%, from the year ended August 2023. The increase was driven by an increase in quantity, up 23%.

Green kiwifruit exports were $737m, up $67m or 9.9% over the same period. The green fruit value increase was driven by an increase in price, up 9%.

Gold kiwifruit usually fetch a higher price than green varieties.

“Growers in New Zealand are increasingly planting gold - and now red - kiwifruit to capture greater export value in markets like China and Japan,” Ward said.

The top destination for gold kiwifruit is China, while the top destination for green kiwifruit is the EU.

New Zealand’s main exporter is marketing company Zespri, which is entitled by regulation to export all kiwifruit, except to Australia.

The Bay of Plenty-headquartered company is owned by past and present kiwifruit growers.

Save

