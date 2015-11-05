Irrigated land rising quickly

An example of a pivot irrigator watering crops.

Farms, growers raise efficiency.

New Zealand has about 720,000ha of land under irrigation, but about half that again could be sustainably irrigated by 2025, an industry body says.

IrrigationNZ's first annual "snapshot" showed that Canterbury - already the most irrigated province with 444,777ha under irrigation - had most of the potential, with a further 200,000ha on the drawing board.

The Wellington region, which has 16,638ha under irrigation, had 30,000ha more in the pipeline, the snapshot shows.

IrrigationNZ chief executive Andrew Curtis said about 350,000ha throughout the country could be sustainably irrigated by 2025.