<i>Owen Hembry:</i> Milking the A2 argument again

KEY POINTS:

To drink milk or not to drink milk, that is the question.



From the day we are born milk is a source of fundamental trust throughout our lives.



We may question the safety of the buildings we live in, the cars we drive and even how we sit at our desks - but milk is beyond reproach.



Not any more. Cows' milk contains two types of proteins, A1 and A2, normally sloshed together.



Lincoln University professor Keith Woodford would like to see the A1 variety, linked by some to heart disease, diabetes and schizophrenia, ditched.



The New Zealand Food Safety Authority says both types are safe to drink, a position backed by a study commissioned in 2004.



But here's where it all went sour.



Woodford says the study proved there was uncertainty, and the authority says it did not provide conclusive evidence for a change of stance.



The argument boiled over last week, with Woodford saying the authority pre-determined the outcome of the study, changed the outcome to one of certainty and then took an approach of sustained misinformation.



In reply the authority says it is it and not researchers who make the eventual judgment decisions.



The final outcome? Another study.



It was the only option. Do it again, look at all the evidence and make sure the leader and format are accepted by all parties, else we'll be back at square one.



If the new study is inconclusive then the authority must weigh up the evidence and make a judgment because that is its job.



Our mixed milk is no different to that produced in the rest of the world, which should provide some sense of safety in numbers.



It doesn't mean we shouldn't be the first to move but with all this public disagreement we don't want customers abroad getting it into their heads there's something wrong with Kiwi milk, while their own is no different.



If we did shift the national herd to be only A2, which Woodford says would take about 10 years, what would happen if another scientist later found health issues related to that milk. Would we have to stop milking altogether?



It's a big "what if" but that's the kind of quagmire we're getting stuck in. Fingers crossed for a conclusive new study.



Meanwhile, with some people feeling the benefits of drinking A2, whether scientifically proven or not, market forces will do their own thing and likely drive increased production.



DISEASE LETHARGY



The absence of any decimating disease outbreak in New Zealand lies behind an apathy towards the progress of a national animal traceability system, says Livestock Improvement chairman Stuart Bay.



Livestock Improvement operates a voluntary database service which has recorded 90 per cent of dairy cows at birth but the sheep, beef and deer sectors are not as advanced, Bay says.



In the event of a deadly outbreak the country would only be as strong as its weakest link.



"We'd all go on our knees together if, in fact, there was an outbreak that was like foot-and-mouth that went across all the species," Bay says.



The introduction of traceability systems is essential to protect the integrity of animal products, processes and management systems, he says.



"What is needed is one, effective system that does not duplicate infrastructure or cost for farmers."



Livestock farming provides about 40 per cent of national exports but was lagging behind other countries in the ability to track the movement of individual animals, Bay says.



Britain has introduced a passport system, Canada and the US were developing tracking systems, and Australia was well ahead of New Zealand. "In the case of an outbreak they can then go back and implement their systems to follow up where animals have been."



In 2005 a hoax foot-and-mouth scare on Waiheke Island had New Zealand collectively holding its breath against the devastation that would rip through the economy.



"We had to scuttle around and a week later they still didn't know where all the animals had been and come from ... and that's just not good enough in this day and age," Bay says.



A combined industry and Government body called NAIT was set up more than two years ago and had signalled that national traceability would soon be a requirement for all livestock, Bay says.



"Initially NAIT indicated that, by around 2008, it would be mandatory for the cattle and deer sectors to have a traceability system operational and set 2007 as the date for voluntary implementation," Bay says.



"The voluntary date has been and gone and our best guess, today, is that the mandatory date has moved back to 2009.



"With less than two calvings until that deadline NAIT has yet to deliver any formal decisions on if or how this will be implemented."



Bay wants to see the Government take more leadership.



Two documents were released by the Government last month concerning security - a draft policy for responding to pests and diseases and a discussion document outlining a new framework for joint decision-making and resourcing with industry.



Making sure everyone understands their role in a crisis and how they interact is vitally important, but we must also ensure our practical actions are similarly robust.



When hours and minutes count in stopping the spread of a devastating disease, being able to easily report the movement of every animal seems like a no-brainer.



Given our economic reliance on agriculture, if the technology exists and it can be done then we should not delay. There's no point closing the gate after the horse has bolted.



EUROPE SEMEN BAN



Last year Livestock Improvement exported 500,000 straws of semen but in march the European Union banned all germplasm from New Zealand.



Chief executive Mark Dewdney says stores held in Ireland and Britain were released for sale after negotiations between Livestock Improvement, MAF, Biosecurity NZ and the EU.



"We are still unable to export new semen from New Zealand but have sufficient stocks there to meet customer demand until 2008 when we hope to be able to recommence exports," Dewdney says.



"Regaining that ability means we will have to make some changes on our farms and in our collection barns to meet new European Union requirements."



IN THE LAMBLIGHT



"In accepting this award I'd like to thank my manager, the rest of the flock and of course, ewe, without whom none of this would have been possible."



No, it's not the Hollywood Oscars but the next best thing - it's the New Zealand Golden Lamb Awards.



In the next four months sheep farmers up and down the country will be preparing their stock for competition - teaching them how to get in and out of limousines in a dignified manner and so forth.



"Pheeew! Away, away. Come-by. No not out the bleedin' sunroof."



The event, run by the New Zealand Beef and Lamb Marketing Bureau on behalf of Meat & Wool New Zealand, will name one farmer grand champion.



Unfortunately the talent in this competition gets a slightly different type of dressing and pampering compared to their Hollywood counterparts.



Lincoln University will analyse a leg of lamb from each entry for tenderness and yield, with the winner selected by a panel of chefs and celebrities at the Wanaka agricultural and pastoral show in March.



Oh well, break a leg, or is that bake a leg?



EMISSIONS MISSION



A series of regional meetings began last week giving farmers and foresters the chance to learn more about the proposed Emissions Trading Scheme announced last month.



The forestry sector will join the scheme from January and agriculture will be involved by 2013.



Agriculture and Forestry Minister Jim Anderton says: "Tree planting is a critical part of the response to climate change and will help New Zealand meet its international obligations for greenhouse gas emissions.



"Action on agriculture is also a critical part of New Zealand's response."



The seven meetings will be held around the country this month, providing an opportunity to discuss the scheme, sustainable land management and the climate change plan of action with officials.



Feedback from these meetings will be considered before the Government makes final decisions on details of the ETS.