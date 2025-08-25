Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Fonterra’s sale of Mainland to Lactalis won’t impact credit rating – S&P Global

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

S&P Global has given its assessment of Fonterra's move to sell Mainland. Photo / AFP

S&P Global has given its assessment of Fonterra's move to sell Mainland. Photo / AFP

Rating agency S&P Global says the strength of Fonterra’s balance sheet and its position in the global export market will help it counter the effects of the sale of its consumer products business.

Fonterra last week sold its Mainland consumer business to French dairy giant Lactalis for $3.845 billion, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save