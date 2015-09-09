Fonterra shelves coal mine idea

The group is still campaigning to cut Fonterra's use of coal, claiming it is the country's third-largest coal user. Photo / Christine Cornege

Fonterra, the country's largest milk processor, has confirmed it has put on hold a proposed coal mine at Mangatangi in northern Waikato, while it assesses its energy options.

The Coal Action Network Aotearoa (Cana), which is trying to stop coal mining in New Zealand, said Fonterra sent a letter last week to local residents confirming the decision, which the co-operative put down to its economic position and that of the dairy industry generally.

Cana's Jeanette Fitzsimons said the initial deferment of the mine was said to be because of environmental conditions and then coal prices, and now was being explained away with economic reasons.

"No doubt all three have something to do with it," she said.

The group is still campaigning to cut Fonterra's use of coal, claiming it is the country's third-largest coal user. Fitzsimons has estimated the dairy giant consumes 520,000 tonnes of coal a year at its various milk-processing plants, an increase of 38 per cent since 2008.