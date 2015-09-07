Fonterra chairman John Wilson is up for re-election. Photo / Alan Gibson

Nominations have opened for seats on Fonterra's board, with chairman John Wilson and two other directors up for re-election.

There will also be elections for two members of Fonterra's directors' remuneration committee, and 12 members of the Shareholders' Council.

Current Fonterra directors Blue Read, Nicola Shadbolt and Wilson retire by rotation and are eligible for re-election.

Candidates for the directors' election will be announced on October 13 after the completion of a candidate assessment process.

For the directors' remuneration committee, David Gasquoine and Rodney Wilson are retiring by rotation. Both are eligible for re-election, but Wilson has advised that he is not seeking re-election, Fonterra said.