Fonterra's moves to reduce the amount of product on offer on the GlolbalDairyTrade platform appears to be having the desired effect, with prices rising by 10.9 per cent at this morning's auction, but the market has a long way to go yet before the co-op's milk price forecast can be realised, economists said.
Whole milk powder prices, which are key to determining Fonterra's farm gate milk price, rose by 12.1 per cent to an average US$2,078 a tonne. Most product groups posted gains at the auction, with butter milk powder rising by 30 per cent to US$1,829 a tonne and skim milk powder by 11.7 per cent to US$1,698 a tonne.
Fonterra last month cut its farm gate milk price to $3.85 per kg of milksolids, from a previous forecast of $5.25 -- well short of DairyNZ's breakeven estimate of $5.40 a kg.
Wholemilk prices need to reach US$3,000 a tonne by next year for Fonterra to deliver on its latest farm gate milk price forecast.
AgriHQ's theoretical farmgate milk price has increased to $4.19 per kg milksolids after the sale. Susan Kilsby, AgriHQ's dairy analyst, said the dairy derivatives market indicates whole milk powder prices will increase by a further 34 per cent by the end of the season.
