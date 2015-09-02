The volume of whole milk powder offered by Fonterra this morning was 50 per cent lower than at the same auction held a year ago. "The lower volume of product on offer is lending support to the market in the short-term," Kilsby said.

But analysts said there needed to be a meaningful reduction in global milk production before a sustained recovery prices could occur. ASB Bank's Nathan Penny said dairy sentiment had turned but that the focus had now turned to production.

Farmers have culled aggressively so far this year, supplementary feed use is expected to fall, and there is a high risk that el Niño causes a drought this summer, he said.

There was talk leading up to the sale that China - the world's biggest dairy importer - had returned to the market after a long absence. Robbie Turner, head of European markets for Chicago-based Rice Dairy International, said the auction suggested the Chinese had in fact returned.

But despite this morning's encouraging lift, prices remain more than one third below levels at the start of March.

New Zealand and world overproduction has played a role in sharply weaker prices, but Fonterra has said it expects local milk production to fall by 2 per cent this season.

Economists also expect to see local production to decline this year, some by as much as 5 per cent.

However, a decline on local production has proved elusive.

Dairy Companies of NZ data showed that production remained strong over April, May and June was running well head of the same months last year, thanks to an unusually productive late autumn flush.