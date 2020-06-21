Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Fonterra shareholders harshly mark performance of their watchdog council

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Fonterra shareholders want more space between their watchdog and HQ. Photo / Michael Craig

Fonterra shareholders want more space between their watchdog and HQ. Photo / Michael Craig

Fonterra shareholders have given a bruising thumbs-down to the performance of a $50 million farmer council guarding their interests in New Zealand's biggest company, according to a report they've been asked to keep secret.

A group doing an in-house review of the performance, relevance and functions of the farmer-elected

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness