Fonterra puts spotlight on board make-up

Fonterra Chairman John Wilson during his presentation to their annual meeting in Palmerston North. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fonterra's first draft of its recommendations on the size and makeup of its board will be made public tomorrow.

This comes after a series of farmer meetings and roadshows around the country to gauge opinion on board representation.

As it stands, Fonterra has 13 directors - nine farmer-elected and four appointed. Expectations are the board's size could be reduced slightly.

At last year's annual meeting, former board members Colin Armer and Greg Gent led a campaign to reduce the board to nine members. Their proposal gained 54 per cent support, short of the 75 per cent needed to change the constitution, but enough to show the depth of feeling.

Federated Farmers dairy chairman Andrew Hoggard, who is a Fonterra supplier, said he did not expect to see big changes from the review.