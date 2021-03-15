Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Fonterra milk price wins over shareholders philosophical about dividend impact

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Recovering company Fonterra is to post half-year results on Wednesday. Photo / File

Recovering company Fonterra is to post half-year results on Wednesday. Photo / File

Even the likelihood of a crunched dividend in Fonterra's mid-year results this week sounds unlikely to dim growing optimism among the big dairy cooperative's farmer owners.

Buoyed by confidence in new leadership and anticipation of a full cream milk price for the 2020-2021 year, shareholders are confident Wednesday's interim

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness