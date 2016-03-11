Fonterra said a member of its management team, Maury Leyland, had resigned for personal reasons, effective from March 31.
Leyland is the co-operative's managing director of people, culture and safety.
Chief executive Theo Spierings, in a statement, thanked Leyland for her contribution and commitment to Fonterra over the past 11 years.
READ MORE:
• Fonterra cut bitter pill for farmers
• Fonterra cuts farmer milk payout
"During this time Maury has been involved in some defining events for our Co-op," he said.