The process to appoint a successor to Maury Leyland (pictured) is underway.

Fonterra said a member of its management team, Maury Leyland, had resigned for personal reasons, effective from March 31.

Leyland is the co-operative's managing director of people, culture and safety.

Chief executive Theo Spierings, in a statement, thanked Leyland for her contribution and commitment to Fonterra over the past 11 years.

"During this time Maury has been involved in some defining events for our Co-op," he said.