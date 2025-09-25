“We know there will be additional milk coming through in places like North America and less so in Europe, but we are still seeing strong demand in those countries.”
High milk prices have in the past acted as a headwind for Fonterra’s profitability because milk is its biggest input cost, but the last few years have proven to be the exception.
Hurrell said dairy markets generally have become deeper, which has helped add more certainty to prices, with price discovery also assisted by futures market pricing.
“The depth in liquidity in the dairy markets now is significantly greater than what it has been previously,” he said.
Chief financial officer Andrew Murray said the co-op had, over the last three years, become smarter in how it goes about its pricing to ensure it maintains margins.
Murray told the Herald Fonterra had become better at fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) management.
In terms of the impact of Mainland’s possible departure from the group, Murray said the business had been operating “relatively independently” for the last nine months.
Forsyth Barr senior analyst Matt Montgomerie said the co-op had produced a “solid group of numbers”.
“It’s reasonably healthy relative to history and they’ve put it down to taking costs out, plus just the product mix shifting towards high-value ingredients and Foodservice,” Montgomerie said.
The co-op has forecast earnings per share for the current year of 45c to 65c.
“Our balance-sheet strength gives us the confidence to return capital, invest in the future of the business and maintain our dividend policy,” Hurrell said.
The co-op delivered a return on capital of 10.9%, in line with the target range of 10-12%.
“The result was driven by higher operating profit in the Ingredients business, due to demand for our protein portfolio and our use of margin-hedging tools and index-based pricing,” Hurrell said.
Foodservice sales volumes continued to grow off the back of continued demand in Greater China for high-value products, including UHT cream, butter and mozzarella.
Mainland benefited from sales volume growth in the Consumer business and the Australia business, having a stable milk price against higher global commodity prices.
Hurrell said 2025 had been one of the co-op’s strongest years yet in terms of shareholder returns.
“We continue to see good demand from global customers for our high-quality products made from New Zealand farmers’ milk, and this is driving returns through both the farmgate milk price and dividends,” he said.
Fonterra was positioning itself to deliver further value through its remaining Foodservice and Ingredients businesses.
Hurrell said it had a pipeline of potential growth investments it was assessing, with plans to invest up to $1b over the next three to four years in projects to generate further value and drive operational cost efficiencies.
Looking ahead, Fonterra’s projects include growing the value of its existing protein portfolio, in addition to the recently announced investment at Studholme, to support the Ingredients business.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.