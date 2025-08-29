Advertisement
Fonterra drops to seventh in global dairy rankings, Lactalis leads

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Dairy co-op Fonterra has agreed to sell its consumer and associated businesses

Fonterra has slipped a notch to become the world’s seventh biggest dairy company while French food group Lactalis has easily retained its number one spot, Rabobank says in its annual Global Dairy Top 20 report.

Earlier this month, Lactalis bought Fonterra’s consumer business, under the Mainland banner, for $4.22b, marking

