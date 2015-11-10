Reserve Bank Governor, Graeme Wheeler, said New Zealand's financial system continued to perform well, despite a deterioration in the outlook for global financial stability.

The Reserve Bank said it had asked the country's five biggest rural lenders to conduct a "stress test" of their exposure to dairy farm debt, and had encouraged them to set aside provisions to reflect a likely increase in problem loans to the sector if prices product prices remain low.

The central bank, in its six monthly financial stability report, many indebted farms were coming under increased pressure, which would be made worse if dairy prices remained low or if dairy farm prices fell significantly. New Zealand's top five rural lenders are ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Rabobank and Westpac.

"The banks are working with dairy farmers experiencing difficulty, and it is important that they continue to take a medium-term view when assessing farm viability," the Reserve Bank said.

"The banks' losses on dairy exposures are expected to be manageable but banks need to ensure that they set aside realistic provisions for the likely increase in problem loans," it said.