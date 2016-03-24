Fernbaby formula claim not allowed, MPI says

Fernbaby is majority owned by Chinese businessman Tianxi Shao. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it will take action against baby formula marketer Fernbaby if the company continues to make "therapeutic claims" about its products.

The Auckland-based firm is under fire for questionable marketing, including a testimonial on its website that suggested its formula had cured a baby's asthma and bronchitis.

The website was taken offline following a Business Herald report this week.

In the testimonial, "Gina" stated that her daughter had battled severe asthma and bronchitis since she was 6 weeks old, resulting in her being hospitalised on a number of occasions.

"For 5 weeks with Fernbaby my daughter has not had a single wheeze and her three asthma inhalers are lying untouched on the kitchen bench," it said.