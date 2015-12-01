A Waikato farmer has launched an impassioned defence of his fellow farmers following an expose on the "dark side of the farming industry".
TVNZ's Sunday programme aired footage showing newborn calves being thrown on to trucks, being kicked and bludgeoned, torn from their mothers and left in the hot sun for hours.
However, Walton sharemilker Aaron Robertson responded to the claims made by Farmwatch investigators, who secretly filmed the footage, that such abuse was widespread.
"Heart-wrecking right?" he said on a video he posted to his Facebook page.But those responsible for the abuse were a minority 1 per cent that needed to get "kicked out", he said.
"I want you to hear my word on how we treat animals - it's nothing like that."