Mr Robertson admitted farmers did take calves off their mothers, but said this was done in a humane way at an appropriate time that would minimise health issues for the mother.

He said he'd had a word with one of the companies that had been identified in the Farmwatch investigation.

"We send our cows there to be pet food, but from now on - nah."

He said all he asked for was a "bit of sense".

"That's not everybody. Ninety-nine per cent of farmers out there work their f****** a**** off."

His video has been viewed thousands of times since he posted it at the weekend and has had a largely positive response. One viewer, Jo Leigh, said she hoped he was correct that it was only a tiny percentage of farmers mistreating their stock.

"Can't tolerate any sort of animal abuse. Keep up the good work on your property."

Jono Green claimed Farmwatch had an agenda to ban all farming practices.

"There is no doubt the footage they obtained was horrific and disgraceful and some people need to be held accountable, but to place the entire industry in the same boat is being blatantly prejudiced."

However, Adrian Adriaans said the reality was many calves were being killed within a few days of being born and "that's inherently cruel".

Joshua Anthony said killing calves, no matter how you did it, was abuse.

"I think taking a baby away from its mother and killing the poor thing is abuse, no matter how you do it."