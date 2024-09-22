Exports and imports both down, trade deficit at $2.2 billion

Stats NZ said sheep meat exports fell $64m (27%) to $170m and beef fell $51m (15%) to $286m.

Imports of aircraft and aircraft parts, food residues, ships and boats were up.

By far the biggest year-on-year decline for imports was with vehicles and related parts and accessories, down $478m or 42%.

Overall, goods exports fell by 0.1% to $5 billion. Overall goods imports fell by 1% to $7.2b and the overall trade deficit was $2.2b.

ANZ agriculture economist Susan Kilsby told the Herald that exports in August were slightly weaker than expected and imports were slightly stronger.

She said fertiliser imports were up after a time of belt-tightening.

“On the export side, we did see strength in the kiwifruit sector, which we expected with the larger crop coming through.”

Kilsby said August was usually a fairly subdued month for dairy exports, and the fall in meat exports reflected the fact not many livestock were around to be processed in winter.

On what September likely held in store for the trade deficit, Kilsby said it would still probably be a subdued month for exports.

Imports were less predictable, Kilsby said.

“It’s hard to say but with everything related to consumers, the demand is still pretty slow.”