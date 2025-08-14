Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dairy boost: BNZ ups Fonterra’s milk price forecast to $10.25

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

BNZ expects Fonterra to pay a $10.25/kg milk price this season. Photo/ NZME

BNZ expects Fonterra to pay a $10.25/kg milk price this season. Photo/ NZME

Improved demand for dairy has prompted BNZ economists to raise the farmgate milk price it expects Fonterra to pay this season by 75c to $10.25/kg milksolids.

Most bank economists have pitched their forecast at $10/kg, along with Fonterra.

BNZ’s previous milk price forecast of $9.50/kg was built on a dip

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save