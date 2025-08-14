Already a subscriber? Sign in here

BNZ expects Fonterra to pay a $10.25/kg milk price this season. Photo/ NZME

Improved demand for dairy has prompted BNZ economists to raise the farmgate milk price it expects Fonterra to pay this season by 75c to $10.25/kg milksolids.

Most bank economists have pitched their forecast at $10/kg, along with Fonterra.

BNZ’s previous milk price forecast of $9.50/kg was built on a dip in Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction prices and on expectations the New Zealand dollar would have pushed higher by now.

Auction prices fell from a recent peak by a cumulative 7.4% in early May to early July.

“But changing factors like world growth expectations edging higher, weather conditions and disease affecting milk supply in parts of the EU, rising global fertiliser prices, reports of continued milk production weakness in China, and resolution of a trade dispute between NZ and Canada, collectively suggest a stronger dairy outlook than we previously anticipated,” BNZ economist Doug Steel said.