Ballance project wins $9.75m

Fertiliser company Ballance Agri-Nutrients has been granted $9.75 million for a project aimed at boosting agricultural production while minimising environmental impacts.

Head of research and environment Warwick Catto said the programme would focus on product improvement and development, and education for farmers to encourage rapid adoption of new technologies.

The company's core business was providing plant nutrient products and advice, Catto said.

"We will ensure what we provide now is even more sustainable by improving the nitrogen and phosphorus efficiency of our products," he said. "We will also be working on new biologically based products to improve nutrient and pest management with fewer environmental effects."

The $9.75 million of funding by the Government's Primary Growth Partnership would be matched by farmer co-operatives during the next seven years. The project would be in addition to Ballance's normal planned investment in research and development of $12.5 million during that period.