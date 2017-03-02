David Boyle, the commission's group manager, investor education, believes most businesses are doing very little or nothing concrete to support older workers.
"They are under-estimating the challenges that lie ahead; most haven't worked out what their workforce looks like, with growing numbers of older workers, and the impact it will have on their company in the future." And Boyle says there are big risks to businesses if they continue to do that.
"If they don't manage their older workforce, then they could lose an awful lot of knowledge and expertise when those people retire.
"They need to think about how to pass that on to the next generation."
Geoff Pearman, a specialist business consultant who helps employers come to terms with their ageing workforce, says it's difficult to say how well-prepared businesses are.
"It is very hard to talk about New Zealand business -- it is not a homogenous group.
"Often, large companies have policies in place but smaller businesses don't."
So far, says Pearman, it is mainly the early adopters which are addressing the issues.
"I think what I am seeing -- I went into this work four to five years ago -- I'm still seeing the early adopters. I'm still seeing people say, 'oh my God, something is happening here'."
He says the issue can be seen as a diversity concern, "but that doesn't really engage the top level executive." When it comes to diversity, he says the priorities are going to be gender and ethnicity ahead of older workers.
Instead, he prefers to focus on the risks to business from an ageing workforce.
For example, what happens if an employer has a significant number of staff in the 60-65 age group, all in highly technical roles?
If they all retire at the same time, the business could lose a lot of knowledge and experience all at once.
Pearman says it's an issue of knowledge continuity. "What are the skill shortages in that area?" And he says health and safety could be an issue, particularly for those in physical jobs.
"When you start to understand the business risks, you can start to address them.
"What I get a bit concerned about is a cookie cutter approach," he says. "I think some are doing it well ... some are not even aware of it and some are a bit amused or confused."
Pearman says there is much more engagement and awareness of the issue among Australian businesses, driven by the Government and a need to lift the proportion of people participating in the labour force.
Research in Australia by Deloitte found a 3 per cent increase in the number of workers aged over 65 could add A$33 billion to the economy.
Not only would it boost the buying power of the over-65s, but it would also lift the tax take for the Government and cut the healthcare burden.
But New Zealand already has a very high participation rate among older workers; among the over-65s, this country has the highest work participation rate of any OECD country.
Tim Bentley, a professor of work and organisation at Massey University's business school, says it's not just a loss of experience that businesses should be worried about, but a potential looming skills shortage.
Bentley says because fewer young people are coming into the workforce, there is going to be a great fight for talent.
"There will be a lot fewer younger people. And when you get them, they will be a lot more likely to leave."
To increase the supply of workers, Bentley says businesses can make it easier for women, and can use migrants to fill jobs, or they can rely more on the grey workforce.
It's also important for employers to include older workers in training and promotion. After all, even in their 60s, they might be in the workforce for another 10 years.
Bentley says next year is when New Zealand will start noticing the worker shortage, and by 2020-22 a quarter of the workforce will be in the older population.
An online sevice launched this week, www.wiseones.co.nz, aims to connect 55-plus workers with job opportunities. Founder Kate Ross says people in that age bracket are increasingly ready to take on flexible hours, and realistic about pay rates.
One employer which is already facing the challenges that come with an older workforce is Ports of Auckland.
Of the port's 464 staff, 26 per cent are aged 56 and over.
It has 67 staff between 56 and 60, 37 between 60 and 64 and 22 over the age of 65.
"Employers will look at their own business first above altruistic goals. That's why we have got to have a national policy, otherwise employers will not put anything in place."
She says there also needs to be more training made available and the ability to re-train at a much younger age than 65, so those who are no longer physically capable of keeping going in their field have other choices.
And she says people need to be made aware of those training options.
"There needs to be active labour market policies."
But Business New Zealand chief executive Kirk Hope believes the situation has been over-played.
"Some business would say they don't need to do anything radically different. They have already got a workforce with older people in it."
He doesn't do any heavy lifting these days, however.
Doherty doesn't plan to retire soon, but is making plans for the future: he and his wife, who is 65 and still works full-time for Steel and Tube, recently bought a beach section where he wants to build a new house when he eventually does stop working.
"I still feel up to it. But I am working towards my retirement."
The couple have four children and Doherty lent money to his sons to buy their first houses; he says part of the reason for continuing to work is to replenish the couple's savings.
He believes people should keep working as long as they can.
"Just because you turn 65 doesn't mean you can't be productive."