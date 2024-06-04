Voyager 2023 media awards
Companies need to get professional about implementing artificial intelligence: new white paper

If artificial intelligence takes your job, the Government could pay you an income purely for being human - that’s the future this economist expects as tech companies talk up AI in this week’s earnings. Video / NZ Herald

A new white paper on artificial intelligence adoption in New Zealand says the main risk for companies is to think online courses are enough to train staff.

“There is an urgent need for

