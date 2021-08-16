Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Commercial Bay hospitality: retail recession becomes retail recovery as foot traffic revealed

4 minutes to read
A look at how Commercial Bay is faring almost a year after opening. Video / Supplied

A look at how Commercial Bay is faring almost a year after opening. Video / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Restaurants, cafes and food outlets in Auckland's new $1 billion Commercial Bay recorded a $2.8 million loss in the latest year when they opened two months after New Zealand's highest Covid alert level four.

But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.