Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Commerce Commission takes Westpac to task over CCCFA breaches

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings against Westpac for alleged CCCFA breaches. Photo / John Weekes

The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings against Westpac for alleged CCCFA breaches. Photo / John Weekes

The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings against Westpac NZ for allegedly breaching lender responsibility principles.

The commission alleges multiple failures by the bank, which meant customers did not receive legally required information about their loans and, in some cases, agreed interest rate discounts.

A Westpac NZ spokesperson said it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save