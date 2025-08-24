The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings against Westpac for alleged CCCFA breaches. Photo / John Weekes

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings against Westpac for alleged CCCFA breaches. Photo / John Weekes

The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings against Westpac NZ for allegedly breaching lender responsibility principles.

The commission alleges multiple failures by the bank, which meant customers did not receive legally required information about their loans and, in some cases, agreed interest rate discounts.

A Westpac NZ spokesperson said it has admitted the breaches in the proceeding and fully co-operated with the commission’s investigation.

“The matter relates to historical issues with some Westpac products which we identified and self-reported to the Commerce Commission in early 2022.

“We worked promptly to close the identified compliance gaps, and we are in the final stages of completing remediation for customers as applicable.