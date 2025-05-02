Westpac fined $3.25m for misleading customers

“Westpac NZ self-reported to the FMA a historic issue where we did not deliver benefits fully to some customers under two types of product packages (Employee, Gold and Platinum Packages and Association Packages), and where we applied some incorrect pricing for some customers who had Business Transact Accounts.

“All customers impacted by these issues have been remediated and we no longer offer these packages.”

Margot Gatland, FMA head of enforcement, said the penalty reflected the number of customers affected.

“Westpac’s issues stemmed from deficiencies in its systems that meant the bank failed to deliver contractually agreed discounts to customers.

“Westpac used preferential pricing to attract and retain customers, without having systems that could reliably deliver on those promises.”

Gatland said a relationship between financial institutions and their customers must be one of trust.

“Customers should rightfully expect to be treated fairly and that agreements between the two parties will be honoured,” she said.

Gatland acknowledged Westpac’s full co-operation and the work it did to remedy the issues.

In his ruling, Justice Geoffrey Venning said he accepted Westpac’s submission that there was no suggestion that its conduct was deliberate or wilfully misleading, nor that there was any intention to intentionally deprive customers of benefits.

“While it had in place systems, the systems were insufficient,” Venning said.