Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Commerce Commission names and shames ISPs outside free disputes scheme - but they bite back

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
Photo / 123rf

Photo / 123rf

The Commerce Commission has named and shamed internet service providers who do not belong to the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution Scheme (TDRS) - a free, independent service for resolving disputes customers have with their phone or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business